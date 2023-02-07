LEONTINA BARRERA GONZALEZ CUMPLE UN AÑO FALLECIDA Se realizará un respondo en su recuerdo en PARQUE DEL RECUERDO San Fernando , A LAS 12 horas del miércoles 8 de febrero 2023.
INVITA
Familia Morales Barrera
